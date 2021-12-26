Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting that occurred at the Alexandria Mall parking lot on December 24, 2021.
Arrest made after shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot
APD is asking for help in locating these missing sisters.
APD: Missing sisters located
Isaac and Prince Anderson alongside Stephen Adams.
Scam call leads to an unlikely friendship in Central Louisiana
FILE: Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a...
Viewers slam ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after woman loses car on technicality; Audi responds
Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana

Latest News

FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York...
Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
"He-Man" from Masters of the Universe on Day One at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July...
‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80
APD apprehends Christmas Day Burglar