Man arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal hit and run

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Christmas night on Lee Street near the intersection with Felker Street.

APD officers responded to the accident at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Garnett, 36, of Alexandria had been struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of Lee Street and died at the scene.

The investigation determined that Lavernon Norfleet, 39, of Alexandria, was the driver of the vehicle. Norfleet has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of hit and run driving.

The incident remains under investigation and officers are looking for the vehicle, which is described as a black 2010 4-door Toyota Camry. If you have any information about this incident or the location of the vehicle, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

