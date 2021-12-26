Advertisement

WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’

By CNN
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAB, Utah (CNN) - It was a very special Christmas for some shelter dogs in Utah on Saturday.

The animals awaiting adoption got to pick a favorite toy from a flatbed trailer called “Santa’s sleigh.”

The toy giveaway for homeless pets is a 38-year-long tradition at Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Animal lovers from all over the United States and Canada donate toys for the pets.

Throughout the year, Best Friends work to find homes for every dog, running the nation’s largest no-kill animal santuary.

The shelter’s cats and kittens get toys on Christmas, too, but they do not have to retrieve them from Santa’s sleigh.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting that occurred at the Alexandria Mall parking lot on December 24, 2021.
Arrest made after shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot
APD apprehends Christmas Day Burglar
Reddex Washington and his sons give gifts to families in need
Season of Giving: Alexandria councilman gives gifts to five families for Christmas
FILE: Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a...
Viewers slam ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after woman loses car on technicality; Audi responds
APD is asking for help in locating these missing sisters.
APD: Missing sisters located

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Best Friends Animal Society in Utah brings Santa's sleigh full of toys for rescue dogs on...
Rescue dogs choose Christmas toys from Santa's sleigh
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years
The regifting has gotten creative over the years, with the candy frozen in a block of ice, put...
Joke gift between brothers turns into decades-long holiday tradition