Family sues oil company over fatal Louisiana tank explosion

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Relatives of a 14-year-old girl who died when an oil storage tank exploded in February are suing the company that operated the tank.

The mother, father, adult sister and twin brother of Zalee Day-Smith sued Urban Oil & Gas Group and its insurer Wednesday in federal court in Lake Charles.

Day-Smith is believed to have been sitting on the tank near her mother’s house in Ragley when it exploded on Feb. 28. The lawsuit says Day-Smith and family members thought the tanks weren’t being used.

Urban Oil & Gas could not be reached for comment Monday.

