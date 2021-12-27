Advertisement

MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in imminent danger

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office for a 2-year-old child that was reported missing from his residence in Slaughter.(Louisiana State Police)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Feliciana, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office for a 2-year-old child that was reported missing from his residence in Slaughter.

According to LSP, the child was last seen with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth is a two-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 24″ - 30″ tall and weighs about 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words “Chilling with my Cousins” and a white and purple Luvs brand diaper. He was not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen. Carson suffers from a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.

Louisiana State Police says, Orin Hollingsworth is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Hollingsworth is a 35-year-old white male with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Louisiana license plate 860EIT.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Carson Hollingsworth should immediately contact the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaliel Ricky Gabriel
Christmas Day fight between brothers leads to attempted murder arrest
Lavernon Norfleet
Man arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal hit and run
Chad Gonzales and Lindsay Rebecca Gremillion
APD arrests 2 suspects in Christmas Day burglary
The scene of a shooting that occurred at the Alexandria Mall parking lot on December 24, 2021.
Arrest made after shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Kaliel Ricky Gabriel
Christmas Day fight between brothers leads to attempted murder arrest
David Sproles
David Sproles