LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play

LSU Men’s Basketball
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton Reid (15) during the first half an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball have moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Dec. 27.

Head coach Will Wade, who is in his fourth year with the team, has led the Tigers to a 12-0 record.

LSU defeated its last opponent, Lipscomb, by a 35-point margin of victory (95-60) on Dec. 22. The Tigers begin conference play at No. 11 Auburn at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Tigers are one of five SEC teams ranked in AP Top 25, tied for the most with the Big 12.

AP Top 25 (as of Dec. 27)

  1. Baylor (11-0)
  2. Duke (11-1)
  3. Purdue (11-1)
  4. Gonzaga (10-2)
  5. UCLA (8-1)
  6. Kansas (9-1)
  7. USC (12-0)
  8. Iowa State (12-0)
  9. Arizona (11-1)
  10. Michigan State (10-2)
  11. Auburn (11-1)
  12. Houston (11-3)
  13. Ohio State (8-2)
  14. Tennessee (9-2)
  15. Seton Hall (9-1)
  16. LSU (12-0)
  17. Texas (9-2)
  18. Kentucky (9-2)
  19. Alabama (9-3)
  20. Colorado State (10-0)
  21. Providence (11-1)
  22. Villanova (8-4)
  23. Xavier (11-2)
  24. Wisconsin (9-2)
  25. Texas Tech (9-2)

