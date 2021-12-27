LSUA MBB games against North Texas, Lyon, cancelled

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The LSUA men’s basketball team had its next two games canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the program.

The Generals were scheduled to play an exhibition game Tuesday, December 28 at North Texas before returning home to The Fort on December 31 against Lyon College. The Lyon men’s basketball program also had positive COVID-19 tests within their program.

These games will not be made up.

LSUA is 9-1 on the season. The Generals’ next chance to take the floor will be January 6 in Alexandria against Texas A&M-Texarkana to begin conference play.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.