New trailer for ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Robert Pattinson attends the 13th Annual Go Gala at...
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, Robert Pattinson attends the 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Warner Bros has released another trailer for its upcoming film, “The Batman.”

Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, the film will show Batman trying to defeat the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

It’s scheduled for release on March 4, 2022, exclusively in theaters. It will then stream HBO Max on April 19, 2022, after a 45-day theatrical window.

