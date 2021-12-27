New trailer for ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson

(KALB) - Warner Bros has released another trailer for its upcoming film, “The Batman.”

Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, the film will show Batman trying to defeat the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

It’s scheduled for release on March 4, 2022, exclusively in theaters. It will then stream HBO Max on April 19, 2022, after a 45-day theatrical window.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.