Advertisement

Saints’ COVID-19 list extends to 21 players

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ COVID-19 list continues to grow daily. The latest to land on the reserve list, and to be ruled out for Monday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, is linebacker Kwon Alexander.

FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan reports that Alexander is the 21st player for the Black and Gold on the list. The Saints will be short-handed as they host Miami. Here’s a full list of Saints players out due to COVID-19:

QB-Taysom Hill

QB-Trevor Siemian

OL-Ryan Ramczyk

OL-James Carpenter

OL-Jordan Mills

OL-Jerald Hawkins

TE-Juwan Johnson

TE-Adam Trautman

WR-Deonte Harris

RB-Dwayne Washington (key special teams contributor)

LB-Demario Davis

LB-Kwon Alexander

DL-Carl Granderson

DL-Jalyn Holmes

DL-Christian Ringo

DL-Malcolm Roach

LB-Kaden Ellis

CB-KeiVarae Russell

S-Malcolm Jenkins

S-J.T. Gray (key special teams contributor)

S-Jeff Heath

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Christmas Day fight between brothers leads to attempted murder arrest
Man arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal hit and run
APD apprehends Christmas Day burglar
The scene of a shooting that occurred at the Alexandria Mall parking lot on December 24, 2021.
Arrest made after shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder

Latest News

The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff...
Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome
Green Bay Packers quarterback Blake Bortles (9) works out before an NFL football game against...
Saints expected to sign new QB as COVID keeps players from playing
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) looks up at the video board near the end of an NFL...
Ian Book to make first NFL start after Hill, Siemian, more Saints land on COVID-19 list
Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael...
Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games