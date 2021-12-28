Advertisement

BECi employees donate funds to community organizations

ECi Employees Missy Callias, Amy Smythe, Tina Harmon, Beverly Cook, Cassidy LeBleu and Danielle Tilley.(Source: Danielle Tilley / BECi)
By Danielle Tilley
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following was released to us by BECi:

DERIDDER, La – During the season of giving, BECi employees generously donated monetary contributions to benefit community organizations and spread Christmas cheer to those in need within the community.

The total amount raised by BECi employees was $3,108. These funds were then matched by the cooperative and through CoBank’s Sharing Success Program for a grand total of $13,716.

BECi Employee Jay Jackson, Steve Simpson and Johnathan Lunsford.(Source: Danielle Tilley / BECi)

Cooperative employees were given a choice on where the funds should be donated. Through this effort, $2,750 was given to the Beauregard Parish Council on Aging and God’s Food Box, while $2,000 was given to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in DeRidder, and $1,243 each, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project.

CASA Staff with BECi Engineering Department.(Source: Danielle Tilley / BECi)

“We look forward to our Christmas donation every year,” says BECi spokesperson Danielle Tilley. “It’s a great way to spread the spirit of giving during the Christmas season and lend a hand to our local organizations who help so many in our community. This initiative is one of the many ways our employees and Beauregard Electric make a real difference in the community and leaves a positive impact in the lives of others. We are always grateful to CoBank and their generous donation through the Sharing Success Program. "

CoBank is a leading financial service provider for agribusiness and rural power, water and communication businesses throughout the United States.

God Food Box staff and volunteers with BECi employees Lesley Hooks and Kade Martin.(Source: Danielle Tilley / BECi)

BECi is the distribution cooperative that serves the electric needs of more than 43,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in a 7-parish area of southwest and central Louisiana. To learn more about BECi, visit www.beci.org.

Copyright 2021 BECi. All rights reserved.

