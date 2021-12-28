Advertisement

Daniel Aikens to be arraigned on Jan. 12

Daniel Aikens
Daniel Aikens(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Daniel Aikens, the Alexandria man accused of setting off an explosive outside of a loan company in Alexandria back in January of 2020, is set to be arraigned next month.

In November, federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment, charging Aikens with new charges.

According to investigators and information provided in the indictment, Aikens is accused of demanding $10,000 from Payday Today on MacArthur Drive, later exploding a device in a trash can nearby.

Aikens is facing four counts each of making a destructive device and possession of a destructive device in violation of the national firearms act. He’s also charged with a count each of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and conveying malicious false information.

Aikens’ trial is set for July 18, 2022, and he’ll be arraigned on January 12.

