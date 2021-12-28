Advertisement

Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

New Orleans Saints' Ian Book (16) is sacked by Miami Dolphins' Brandon Jones (29) during the...
New Orleans Saints' Ian Book (16) is sacked by Miami Dolphins' Brandon Jones (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3.

Miami became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row.

Nik Needham intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC.

The Saints started Book because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took 16 players off of the active roster, including starting QB Taysom Hill.

