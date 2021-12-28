Advertisement

Powerball jackpot grows to $441 million

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions,...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La.(Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone could kick off the new year as a multi-millionaire. The Powerball has hit its third highest jackpot of the year.

There were no winners Monday night. That means the estimated jackpot increases to $441 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday. If someone wins, they could receive a lump sum cash-out of $317.5 million or choose to receive the entire $441 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

Winning the Powerball jackpot has become harder since 2015. That’s when the lottery increased the amount of balls players choose their numbers from, making it easier to win smaller prizes but harder to win big ones.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaliel Ricky Gabriel
Christmas Day fight between brothers leads to attempted murder arrest
Lavernon Norfleet
Man arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal hit and run
Chad Gonzales and Lindsay Rebecca Gremillion
APD arrests 2 suspects in Christmas Day burglary
Residents of the Algiers community said they're used to gunfire, but the recent death of 7yo...
‘It sounded like fireworks’: Algiers community heartbroken by death of seven-year-old
The scene of a shooting that occurred at the Alexandria Mall parking lot on December 24, 2021.
Arrest made after shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot

Latest News

Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
CDC issues new guidance on isolation & quarantine periods