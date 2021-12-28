Powerball jackpot grows to $441 million

(CNN) - Someone could kick off the new year as a multi-millionaire. The Powerball has hit its third highest jackpot of the year.

There were no winners Monday night. That means the estimated jackpot increases to $441 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday. If someone wins, they could receive a lump sum cash-out of $317.5 million or choose to receive the entire $441 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

Winning the Powerball jackpot has become harder since 2015. That’s when the lottery increased the amount of balls players choose their numbers from, making it easier to win smaller prizes but harder to win big ones.

