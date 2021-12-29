Alexandria man arrested in armed robbery case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of committing an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Power Center Mall back in November.

The Alexandria Police Department said Michael Lofton, 56, was arrested Tuesday, December 28, and was charged with one count of armed robbery as well as two contempt of court citations.

APD received word of the robbery around 3:44 p.m. on November 29. The victim claimed that a man walked up to her, told her he had a gun in his pocket and asked her to give him her money. She gave him money and he then left the area riding a bicycle.

APD said they later identified Lofton as a suspect. On Tuesday, they spotted him riding his bicycle on the service road along MacArthur Drive and arrested him. His bond is set at $54,500.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.