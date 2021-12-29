Alexandria police seeking missing juvenile: Ledell J. Hall, Jr.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s help locating Ledell J. Hall, Jr., 14. He is described as a black male, 5′1″ tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Hall was last seen wearing black pants with a black shirt and black jacket. He reportedly left his house without telling his parents where he was going and has been missing since Monday, Dec. 27.

If you have any information or know of his location, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

