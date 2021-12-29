CDC lowers estimates of Omicron prevalence

(KALB) - The Omicron COVID-19 variant may not be as prevalent as previously thought.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adjusting its estimate of the variant’s infection rate down. They now believe Omicron was responsible for 58.6% of new cases in the U.S. last week. This is notably down from their previous estimate of 73.2%.

This comes as the U.S. reached another grim milestone as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, hitting a record seven-day average of new cases on December 28, 2021, with 254,496 cases recorded. Johns Hopkins University said it’s the highest ever over the course of the pandemic.

The U.S. has seen a rapid increase in new cases since late November. Hospitalizations and deaths have not seen a similar increase in pace.

