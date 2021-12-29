Compton Park attack suspect accused of attempted kidnapping in Catahoula Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man accused of attacking a woman at Compton Park in Alexandria back in September has been arrested on a new charge of attempted kidnapping for an incident that occurred on Christmas day at a convenience store in Catahoula Parish.

The Alexandria Police Department said Henry James Johnson, 36, was arrested on December 29 for an active warrant from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department for one count of attempted kidnapping.

Johnson was previously arrested by APD on Sept. 30 and charged with one count of second-degree battery, one count of failure to register as a sex offender and contempt of court for an incident in Compton Park. Johnson’s bond was set by the court at $100,000 at that time and he was released on bond a short time later.

Johnson was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he stayed a short while before Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and transported him to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail.

