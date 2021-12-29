Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The news conference will be held via Zoom and is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.

RELATED LINKS:

Baton Rouge Ochsner doctor explains what we know about the COVID-19 Omicron variant

LDH opens two COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge through Dec. 31

According to officials, the governor will be talking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Edwards will also be joined with medical professionals from across the state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana
Flower form of medical marijuana becoming legal in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
The line stretched around the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Dec. 28 to get tested for COVID-19.
Line wraps around Rapides Parish Coliseum for COVID-19 testing
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Lavernon Norfleet
Man arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal hit and run

Latest News

Ledell J. Hall, Jr.
Alexandria police seeking missing juvenile: Ledell J. Hall, Jr.
The entrance to Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, La.
LDH report of Vernon Parish vaccinated population does not include Ft. Polk
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Michael Lofton
Alexandria man arrested in armed robbery case
Henry Wimbley
Henry Wimbley