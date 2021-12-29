Janaiya Fisher reaches a very important milestone as a freshman

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Janaiya Fisher has scored 1,000 points as a freshman, making her the fastest women’s basketball player to do so in Lakeview history. But, that didn’t mean much to her because she has something else in mind.

“My bigger goal is to win a state championship,” said Janaiya.

Winning it all is what everyone strives for at the end of the end season, but she wants to win because she wants to make history

“It has never been done here so I want this team to be the first to win a championship,” Janaiya said.

Janaiya just wants to hoop, and there is nothing else that matters.

“I just love to play basketball. I can’t see myself doing anything else. I want this to be my meal ticket my way out, ”said Janaiya.

The Fisher family history runs deep in the Lakeview gym. Her dad and uncle played for the Gators back in the day. They’re a major part of helping develop her skill set. She also learns from her current teammate who is also her sister.

“She helps me with everything, like I watch her play and I learn from the mistakes she makes and try not to emulate them,” said Janaiya.

She can shoot, pass and defend. What Head Coach Dewaskie Fuller likes about her the most is the ability to dissect the game mentally.

“She came in knowing what to do in almost every situation already, so it made coaching a lot easier. We got a player that’s just thinking like a point guard at such a young age,” said Fuller.

Janaiya played varsity as a seventh-grader, scored 1,000 as a freshman, and this is only scratching the surface of her young career.

