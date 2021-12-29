LDH report of Vernon Parish vaccinated population does not include Ft. Polk

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - There is a fairly large difference between the vaccination numbers reported for Vernon Parish from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

“Fort Polk represents such a large percentage of that population that skews it,” said Dr. David Holcombe, Region 6 Office of Public Health director. “It skews it to the worst when you just take out the soldiers.”

Currently, LDH is reporting Vernon Parish as 32.55% vaccinated. However, the CDC vaccination numbers show the percentage for Vernon Parish to be 22% higher, at 54% vaccinated.

The difference is that the CDC, as a national agency, gets their numbers from the Department of Defense, with the number of vaccinated active duty service members at their disposal. So, the 54% in Vernon Parish for the CDC includes Ft. Polk residents, while the LDH percentage does not.

To avoid any confusion in the future, we will now be using the Vernon Parish vaccination statistics reported by the CDC.

The DOD is not obligated to report the vaccination rates for service members in each state, so the vaccinated population for Vernon Parish is solely for the civilian population. Since the population of Ft. Polk tends to be fairly transient, Holcombe said the actual number for the general Vernon Parish population is quite low.

“Only a third of eligible individuals in Vernon Parish have actually been vaccinated,” said Holcombe. “And the problem is if you have a high level of unvaccinated people, first of all, they’re more susceptible to the disease and to becoming ill. And the second thing is that, when they get the disease, it circulates in that community, and so it allows mutations to occur. And that’s what occurred in South Africa, but it could also occur any place in the United States.”

Since all active duty service members had a Dec. 15 vaccination deadline, any increase in vaccinations across Vernon Parish will be entirely dependent on the civilian population.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.