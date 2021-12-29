Missing boy from Slaughter found safe

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - The missing 2-year-old boy from Slaughter has been found safe by East Feliciana Sheriff’s deputies. His father Orin Hollingsworth was also found.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said he is pleased to announce that the missing child, Carson Hollingsworth, was found Tuesday night in good condition and will be reunited with his mother. Carson’s biological father, Orin Hollingsworth, was also located and arrested for cruelty to a juvenile.

The two were found at a camp in St. Martin Parish. A concerned citizen had become aware of the search for Carson from media reports and provided the information which led to his recovery, said Travis.

He thanked the multiple agencies involved, as well as the various news media and concerned citizens who helped bring this matter to a successful conclusion.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshal Service, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Police Department, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries all cooperated in the investigation into Carson’s disappearance.

Additional information will be released later.

