New semi-pro football team kicking off in Central Louisiana

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - After the high school football season ended in early December, fans thought that football was done for the year in Cenla.

However, the Pineville Wolverines, the newest semi-pro football team in the state, is looking to bring the excitement back to the gridiron.

The Wolverines are a team made up of a group of guys from all age groups who are just looking to continue on with their football careers.

“We have players that either played football for years in college or just got out of high school that want to play ball again,” said head coach and team owner Glen Norman. “We have people that still work a full-time job and have families that come out and play just because they love the game.”

Coach Norman played semi-pro ball himself thanks to his cousins who were interested in the sport. He said it was his passion for football that led him to help build a team in Pineville.

“It gives you the freedom to explore different positions and try different things out,” said Coach Norman. “The type of love and connection these guys have on and off the field is amazing.”

The Pineville Wolverines have players from all across the state on the type. Some of the players travel nearly an hour and a half just to practice and play for the team.

Benjamin Avery is on his second semi-pro team and will be playing quarterback for the Wolverines. He last played for a team down in Lake Charles before hurricanes Laura and Delta heavily damaged the area, but is now getting his second chance at the sport.

“That’s why I love semi-pro because it gives everybody the chance to play again because, after college or high school, some people don’t get that chance again,” said Avery.

The inaugural season for the Wolverines begins in March where they will travel across the state to compete.

