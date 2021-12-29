Advertisement

Saints Wednesday injury report; Armstead estimated to miss

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72).
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72).(Brett Duke | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints did not practice Wednesday but did fill out an estimated practice report projecting what a player’s status would have been if they had practiced.

On it, left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and Tre’Quan Smith (chest) did not practice. Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Nick Vannett (ankle) were limited.

The Saints will begin on-field work Thursday. The Saints will host the Panthers at 3:25 pm on FOX 8.

