Saints Wednesday injury report; Armstead estimated to miss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints did not practice Wednesday but did fill out an estimated practice report projecting what a player’s status would have been if they had practiced.

On it, left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and Tre’Quan Smith (chest) did not practice. Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Nick Vannett (ankle) were limited.

The Saints will begin on-field work Thursday. The Saints will host the Panthers at 3:25 pm on FOX 8.

