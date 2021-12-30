Advertisement

APSO investigating Bunkie homicide at Augustine Apartments

APSO is investigating after a 21 year old was killed in Bunkie.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday evening homicide in Bunkie.

The sheriff’s office said that shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Bunkie Police received a report of a woman who had been shot and killed at the Augustine Apartments on East Church Street.

Bunkie PD looped in the sheriff’s office and they took over. The sheriff’s office said the victim was Maya Gaspard, 21, of Bunkie. No arrest has been made yet in the shooting and the sheriff’s office hasn’t released any information yet about a potential suspect or suspects.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

