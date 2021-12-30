Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

(CNN) - The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program.

The “Remain in Mexico” program forces migrants to stay at the border until their U.S. immigration court date.

Thousands of people end up living in dangerous conditions like makeshift camps along the border.

The Department of Homeland Security attempted to end the program, but in August, a federal judge in Texas ordered it to remain active.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court rejected the White House’s appeal.

The government is asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

