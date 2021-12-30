CDC investigating outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads

The following was released to us by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

A CDC Food Safety Alert regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections has been released.

Key points

Thirteen people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from six states. Four people have been hospitalized, including one with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported. The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli. Epidemiologic data show that Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens may be contaminated with E. coli and may be making people sick. The CDC is advising people not to eat Simple Truth Organic brand and Nature’s Basket brand Organic Power Greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021. Although these salads are expired, CDC is concerned they may still be in people’s homes. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

What You Should Do

Do not eat these salads. Check your refrigerator and freezer, and throw any away. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled salads If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection, talk to your healthcare provider and write down what you ate in the week before you got sick.

About E. coli infection

People usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) for 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after swallowing the germ. Symptoms often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). Some people with a STEC infection may get a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

Copyright 2021 CDC. All rights reserved.