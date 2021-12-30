LDWF: No CWD detected in LA deer so far; sampling completed, final results to come

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports that on Dec. 30, to date, that no chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in test results of Louisiana white-tailed deer. LDWF has received test results from LSU’s Diagnostic Laboratory on 147 test samples in Union Parish and 70 in Morehouse Parish.

LDWF has reached its goal of collecting 300 samples from the two-parish area and has submitted the samples to LSU for testing.

The testing is in response to the recent detection of CWD in Union County, Ark., less than 8 miles north of the Louisiana border near Morehouse and Union parishes. CWD is fatal in deer.

LDWF thanks deer hunters who have contributed to the deer testing effort. Hunters can have their harvested deer tested by visiting our CWD testing website https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd-testing and following the steps outlined.

CWD has been found in a number of states, including Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. As of December 29, LDWF had collected 1,109 samples statewide for CWD in 2021 and 13,052 since the inception of the department’s CWD testing program in 2002.

