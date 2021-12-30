Mark Hamblen announces his retirement from KALB

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s hard to imagine KALB’s 65-year history without 40 of it involving Mark Hamblen.

Lovingly known as “Hammy” to the staff, his family and much of the community, Hamblen began his career here in 1982, just a year after graduating from college in Memphis, Tennessee.

Most probably remember him as our longtime sports director before transitioning out to host Jambalaya.

He left briefly in 2012 to get out of the business, but it didn’t last long. He came back to host Good Day Cenla in 2014, where he remained until December 2021.

Now, it’s off to a new journey...retirement. But knowing Hamblen, he won’t be far. We can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for us.

Best wishes, Hammy!

