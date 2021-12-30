Rapides Regional ER is not a testing site

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Medical Center is urging the public to not use the emergency room as a COVID-19 testing site.

Rapides Regional released this statement in part:

“Our emergency room is not a testing site. We are extremely busy providing our community the care it needs during this current COVID-19 wave.”

On Thursday, December 30, the Office of Public Health reported that COVID-19 test positivity has reached 30%. At Rapides Regional that number is between 30% to 40% positive. Rapides Regional chief medical officer Dr. Sherrie Somers said only those with severe COVID symptoms should visit the emergency room.

“We ask that you go to a local outpatient facility to be tested because as you bottleneck up the emergency room, you limit our ability to expeditiously treat the patients that come in with heart attacks, strokes and traumas,” she said. “So, the easiest way to do that is to visit ldh.la.org or call 211 on your phone.”

Dr. Somers also said to help protect yourself during this wave, get fully vaccinated and limit your exposure if you’re planning on attending any New Years events.

