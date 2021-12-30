RPSO makes arrest involving rape of juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Elizabeth, Louisiana was arrested on December 23 in reference to criminal sexual conduct committed against a juvenile.

Jason Lance Perkins, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of third degree rape and a probation violation.

Perkins remains in jail at this time, being held on a $100,000 bond. SVU Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing.

