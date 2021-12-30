Advertisement

Washington Parish sheriff says man arrested for sexually assualting a minor

Christian Rosea Jeremiah Hutton, 34, was discovered walking on South Columbia Street after the...
Christian Rosea Jeremiah Hutton, 34, was discovered walking on South Columbia Street after the incident was reported.(Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Washington Parish man was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a Bogalusa motel, Sheriff Randy Seal said.

“Righteous anger boils within me when I learn of the sexual abuse of a child,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “I can only imagine the trauma the child and her family must endure. Our officers handled this investigation and arrest in a professional manner and Hutton is now where he belongs, in jail.”

Christian Rosea Jeremiah Hutton, 34, was discovered walking on South Columbia Street after the incident was reported.

Deputies say they responded to a call from the Sportsman’s Inn motel south of Bogalusa to conduct a welfare check from a 15-year-old child. Upon arrival, deputies were told that Hutton, who is a registered sex offender, had abused the child victim there.

Deputies say that Hutton was staying in a room adjacent to one occupied by the girl’s family. The girl left her room during the night and that’s when deputies say she was assaulted by Hutton.

The mother of the juvenile took her to the hospital for examination, the sheriff said.

Hutton was arrested and transported to the Washington Parish Jail where he was booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He has one previous arrest on record in Washington Parish for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements after moving to Washington Parish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana
Flower form of medical marijuana becoming legal in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Henry James Johnson
Compton Park attack suspect accused of attempted kidnapping in Catahoula Parish
Michael Lofton
Alexandria man arrested in armed robbery case
Ledell J. Hall, Jr.
Alexandria police seeking missing juvenile: Ledell J. Hall, Jr.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
APSO is investigating after a 21 year old was killed in Bunkie.
APSO investigating Bunkie homicide at Augustine Apartments
FILE PHOTO: A deer is silhouetted at sunrise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
LDWF: No CWD detected in LA deer so far; sampling completed, final results to come
Mark Hamblen
Mark Hamblen announces his retirement from KALB
Jason Lance Perkins
RPSO makes arrest involving rape of juvenile