Advertisement

2 from Pollock killed in crash on HWY 165

(Source: AP Images)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man and woman from Pollock were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 165 near La. Highway 524 on December 30, 2021.

A Louisiana State Police crash report states that just before 3 p.m., Sharon R. Watz, 79, and John P. Watz, 82, were traveling south on HWY 165 when, for currently known reasons, they traveled off the road and struck another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder.

Both Sharon and John were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the parked vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana
Flower form of medical marijuana becoming legal in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Jason Lance Perkins
RPSO makes arrest involving rape of juvenile
Henry James Johnson
Compton Park attack suspect accused of attempted kidnapping in Catahoula Parish
Augustine Apartments on East Church Street in Bunkie, La.
APSO investigating Bunkie homicide at Augustine Apartments
Michael Lofton
Alexandria man arrested in armed robbery case

Latest News

Man found shot dead in his bed in Natchitoches
FILE - Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Rapides Regional ER is not a testing site
Rapides Regional ER is not a testing site
Augustine Apartments on East Church Street in Bunkie, La.
APSO investigating Bunkie homicide at Augustine Apartments