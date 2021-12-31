2 from Pollock killed in crash on HWY 165

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man and woman from Pollock were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 165 near La. Highway 524 on December 30, 2021.

A Louisiana State Police crash report states that just before 3 p.m., Sharon R. Watz, 79, and John P. Watz, 82, were traveling south on HWY 165 when, for currently known reasons, they traveled off the road and struck another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder.

Both Sharon and John were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the parked vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.