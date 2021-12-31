NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in schedule.
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
|Druids
|Uptown
|6:15 p.m.
|Nyx
|Uptown
|follows Druids
Thursday, February 24, 2022
|Babylon
|Uptown
|5:30 p.m.
|Chaos
|Uptown
|follows Babylon
|Muses
|Uptown
|follows Chaos
Friday, February 25, 2022
|Bosom Buddies
|French Quarter
|11:30 a.m.
|Hermes
|Uptown
|5:30 p.m.
|d’Etat
|Uptown
|follows Hermes
|Morpheus
|Uptown
|follows d’Etat
|Selene
|Slidell
|6:30 p.m.
|Aphrodite
|Houma
|6:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 26, 2022
|Bush
|Bush
|9 a.m.
|NOMTOC
|Westbank
|10:45 a.m.
|Iris
|Uptown
|11 a.m.
|Tucks
|Uptown
|follows Iris
|Krewe of Lul
|Luling
|Noon
|Krewe of Tohwahpahsah
|Reserve
|Noon
|Endymion
|Mid-City
|4:15 p.m.
|Bush
|Bush
|9 a.m.
|Isis
|Kenner
|6 p.m.
|Mardi Gras
|Houma
|6:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 27, 2022
|Du Monde
|LaPlace
|11 a.m.
|Dagé
|LaPlace
|11 a.m.
|Okeanos
|Uptown
|11 a.m.
|Mid-City
|Uptown
|follows Okeanos
|Thoth
|Uptown
|follows Mid-City
|Montegut
|Montegut
|12:30 p.m.
|Terreanians
|Houma
|1:30 p.m.
|Des Allemands
|Des Allemands
|1 p.m.
|Bacchus
|Uptown
|5:15 p.m.
|Athena
|Metairie
|5:30 p.m.
Lundi Gras - Monday, February 28, 2022
|Proteus
|Uptown
|5: 15 p.m.
|Orpheus
|Uptown
|6 p.m.
|Cleopatra
|Houma
|6:30 p.m.
Mardi Gras - Tuesday, March 1, 2022
|Zulu
|Uptown
|8 a.m.
|Rex
|Uptown
|10 a.m.
|Elks Orleanians
|Uptown
|follows Rex
|Crescent City
|Uptown
|follows Elks
|Argus
|Metairie
|10 a.m.
|Elks Jefferson
|Metairie
|follows Argus
|Jefferson
|Metairie
|follows Jefferson
|Covington Lions Club
|Covington
|10 a.m.
|Covington
|Covington
|follows Covington Lions Club
|Folsom
|Folsom
|2 p.m.
|Chahta
|Lacombe
|1 p.m.
|Houmas
|Houma
|1 p.m.
|Kajuns
|Houma
|follows Houmas
|Bonne Terre
|Montegut
|11 a.m.
|Krewe of M.A.C.
|Gramercy
|2 p.m.
Lagniappe - Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Krewe du Pooch
|Mandeville
|Noon
Lagniappe - Sunday, March 6, 2022
|Krewe of Mardi Paws
|Covington
|2 p.m.
*All dates and information are subject to change.
Contact us if there are changes in the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.