2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

2020 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule(tcw-wafb)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in schedule.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

DruidsUptown6:15 p.m.
NyxUptownfollows Druids
Caption

Thursday, February 24, 2022

BabylonUptown5:30 p.m.
ChaosUptownfollows Babylon
MusesUptownfollows Chaos
Caption

Friday, February 25, 2022

Bosom BuddiesFrench Quarter11:30 a.m.
HermesUptown5:30 p.m.
d’EtatUptownfollows Hermes
MorpheusUptownfollows d’Etat
SeleneSlidell6:30 p.m.
AphroditeHouma6:30 p.m.
Caption

Saturday, February 26, 2022

BushBush9 a.m.
NOMTOCWestbank10:45 a.m.
IrisUptown11 a.m.
TucksUptownfollows Iris
Krewe of LulLulingNoon
Krewe of TohwahpahsahReserveNoon
EndymionMid-City4:15 p.m.
BushBush9 a.m.
IsisKenner6 p.m.
Mardi GrasHouma6:30 p.m.
Caption

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Du MondeLaPlace11 a.m.
DagéLaPlace11 a.m.
OkeanosUptown11 a.m.
Mid-CityUptownfollows Okeanos
ThothUptownfollows Mid-City
MontegutMontegut12:30 p.m.
TerreaniansHouma1:30 p.m.
Des AllemandsDes Allemands1 p.m.
BacchusUptown5:15 p.m.
AthenaMetairie5:30 p.m.
Caption

Lundi Gras - Monday, February 28, 2022

ProteusUptown5: 15 p.m.
OrpheusUptown6 p.m.
CleopatraHouma6:30 p.m.
Caption

Mardi Gras - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

ZuluUptown8 a.m.
RexUptown10 a.m.
Elks OrleaniansUptownfollows Rex
Crescent CityUptownfollows Elks
ArgusMetairie10 a.m.
Elks JeffersonMetairiefollows Argus
JeffersonMetairiefollows Jefferson
Covington Lions ClubCovington10 a.m.
CovingtonCovingtonfollows Covington Lions Club
FolsomFolsom2 p.m.
ChahtaLacombe1 p.m.
HoumasHouma1 p.m.
KajunsHoumafollows Houmas
Bonne TerreMontegut11 a.m.
Krewe of M.A.C.Gramercy2 p.m.
Caption

Lagniappe - Saturday, March 5, 2022

Krewe du PoochMandevilleNoon

Lagniappe - Sunday, March 6, 2022

Krewe of Mardi PawsCovington2 p.m.

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

