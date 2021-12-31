NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in schedule.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Druids Uptown 6:15 p.m. Nyx Uptown follows Druids

Autoplay Caption

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Babylon Uptown 5:30 p.m. Chaos Uptown follows Babylon Muses Uptown follows Chaos

Autoplay Caption

Friday, February 25, 2022

Bosom Buddies French Quarter 11:30 a.m. Hermes Uptown 5:30 p.m. d’Etat Uptown follows Hermes Morpheus Uptown follows d’Etat Selene Slidell 6:30 p.m. Aphrodite Houma 6:30 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Bush Bush 9 a.m. NOMTOC Westbank 10:45 a.m. Iris Uptown 11 a.m. Tucks Uptown follows Iris Krewe of Lul Luling Noon Krewe of Tohwahpahsah Reserve Noon Endymion Mid-City 4:15 p.m. Bush Bush 9 a.m. Isis Kenner 6 p.m. Mardi Gras Houma 6:30 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Du Monde LaPlace 11 a.m. Dagé LaPlace 11 a.m. Okeanos Uptown 11 a.m. Mid-City Uptown follows Okeanos Thoth Uptown follows Mid-City Montegut Montegut 12:30 p.m. Terreanians Houma 1:30 p.m. Des Allemands Des Allemands 1 p.m. Bacchus Uptown 5:15 p.m. Athena Metairie 5:30 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Lundi Gras - Monday, February 28, 2022

Proteus Uptown 5: 15 p.m. Orpheus Uptown 6 p.m. Cleopatra Houma 6:30 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Mardi Gras - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Zulu Uptown 8 a.m. Rex Uptown 10 a.m. Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex Crescent City Uptown follows Elks Argus Metairie 10 a.m. Elks Jefferson Metairie follows Argus Jefferson Metairie follows Jefferson Covington Lions Club Covington 10 a.m. Covington Covington follows Covington Lions Club Folsom Folsom 2 p.m. Chahta Lacombe 1 p.m. Houmas Houma 1 p.m. Kajuns Houma follows Houmas Bonne Terre Montegut 11 a.m. Krewe of M.A.C. Gramercy 2 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Lagniappe - Saturday, March 5, 2022

Krewe du Pooch Mandeville Noon

Lagniappe - Sunday, March 6, 2022

Krewe of Mardi Paws Covington 2 p.m.

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.