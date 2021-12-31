AOTW: Alexis Dyer & Kylee Johnson reach 1,000 points in their careers

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - Alexis Dyer and Kylee Johnson scored a thousand points in their career at Oak Hill High School. This accomplished something that they have been striving for since they put on a Rams jersey.

“I wanted to beat a friend of mine, Payton, her high score,“ said Dyer.

“It is one of the goals I had in basketball, and I finally reached that, and being in my senior year it means a lot to me,“ said Johnson.

Both girls have family members that played basketball. For Dyer, it was her mom that influenced her.

“My mom played when she was younger and then she started me at a young age and then ever since then I have been on the court,” said Dyer.

For Johnson, it was everyone around her.

“My whole family played sports, so seeing them play sports inspired me. I wanted to be better than them, so that’s why I kind of want to play,“ said Johnson.

The Oak Hill women’s basketball program has flourished with Kaci West as the head coach. Last year, they went to the third round of the playoffs, and this year they are already starting off hot with a 20-4 record. Both stars can’t thank West enough for not only pushing them to their potential, but the work she has done for the program as well.

“I played post all my life but until Coach West got here, she started working with me more, and I started going to camps. After that, I just started improving a lot more,“ said Dyer.

“Coach West started to bring us to AAU tournaments, going to the Dom Fields Gym during the summer. She knows what we are capable of. She sees progress in us, even on our bad days,“ said Johnson.

Coach West worked with Dyer and Johnson since they were young, and she loves the growth she sees in them.

“Kylee was a seventh-grader when I first got here,” Coach West said. “We laugh about it, we literally laugh about how far they have come as individuals and as a team. Alexis, I coached her since she was in the fifth grade, and she’s been starting for us as an eighth-grader. She scored a lot of points in seventh grade, and she’s kept it going. She’s getting better every single year.”

Scoring a thousand points is an eye-opener, but them doing it together on the same team is what earned them our ACA Athlete of the Week honors!

