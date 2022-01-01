2021: A Year in Review

(KALB) - The year 2021 has come to its end. However, since it was basically 2020 Part II, not many tears are probably being shed for that. Still, let us take a look back at all the year has brought us here in Central Louisiana.

The Year in State Politics

There was no shortage of unprecedented moments in state politics in 2021, as government officials met more challenges from COVID-19 amid a busy year in the legislative halls of the capitol. Alena Noakes takes a look back:

The Year in Local Politics

The year wasn’t short on storylines at the local level either. Dylan Domangue recaps some of the biggest stories in local politics in 2021:

The Year in Weather

On the heels of a historic 2020, 2021 brought no shortage of notable weather events to Louisiana. Rachael Penton takes a look back at our year in weather:

The Year in Crime

2021 was a record-breaking year for crime in Central Louisiana. Alex Orenczuk takes a look back:

The Year in Court

The justice system didn’t sleep in 2021. Brooke Buford recaps some of the major court cases in Cenla this year:

The Year in Education

We all know that 2020 was a year that will go down in history when it comes to education, but 2021 brought its own challenges and changes. Jojuana Phillips did her homework and has the recap:

The Year in Sports

In 2021, sports have somewhat gotten back to normal, with fans being allowed back in arenas and stadiums. However, this year was a year to remember because, for many teams in the area, history has been made. Elijah Nixon has this year’s highlights:

