LSU president gives instructors option to teach remotely for spring semester’s first two weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State University president William Tate IV has given instructors the option to teach courses remotely for at least the first two weeks of the 2022 spring semester, in response to climbing numbers of new COVID-19 infections in the state, the university said Sunday (Jan. 1).

The option was announced in a message to students, teachers and staff at the campus, in which Tate praised the university community for a student vaccination rate of “over 84 percent,” which he said was the “best in the state” for public universities and “among the highest vaccination percentages in the SEC.”

“Consequently,” Tate wrote, “our positivity rate in the fall was extremely low and we were able to successfully complete our semester.”

Tate’s message instituted the following protocols for LSU’s spring semester:

Masks: Masks will be required indoors and within 50 feet of building entrances/exits where congregating occurs. Masks will also be required at campus events and on campus buses. Cloth masks are acceptable, but K-N95 and N95 masks offer the best protection and are encouraged. Masks should completely cover the nose and mouth.

Classrooms: For the first two weeks of the semester, instructors whose courses are listed in the spring catalog as being delivered face-to-face may opt to deliver their courses in synchronous (real time) fully remote, hybrid or completely face-to-face formats. At the end of the two-week period, if the community and campus COVID-19 positivity rates are below 10 percent, the campus will resume scheduled course delivery.

Entry Testing: All students living in on-campus housing (residence halls, campus apartments and Greek Houses) will be required to show proof of a negative test taken within five days before returning to their residence hall, or proof of a positive test within the last 90 days. Any type of COVID test, including an at-home test, will be accepted. Anyone who tests positive while getting an entry test should isolate before returning to campus. Students will soon receive a link to the portal where they can upload their test results.

Monthly Testing: Students and employees who are not vaccinated will be required to test monthly throughout the spring semester.

Wastewater Testing: Wastewater monitoring will continue through the spring semester. COVID testing will be required for all students in residence halls, campus apartments and Greek Houses whose wastewater shows a substantial spike in virus.

Ventilation: LSU will continue to use HEPA filters in all classroom spaces. HEPA units should remain on at all times and are designed to run 24/7.

Vaccination and Boosters: The LSU vaccination mandate remains in place. Unvaccinated community members will resume standing testing protocols. Those who are eligible for the booster shot, as outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health, are strongly encouraged to get the booster before returning to campus.

