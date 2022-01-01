Advertisement

Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for...
Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured and forced the mall into temporary lockdown.

Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside.

The mall remained closed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 from Pollock killed in crash on HWY 165
Jason Lance Perkins
RPSO makes arrest involving rape of juvenile
Augustine Apartments on East Church Street in Bunkie, La.
APSO investigating Bunkie homicide at Augustine Apartments
Walmart on Coliseum Blvd set to temporarily close Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
Mark Hamblen
Mark Hamblen announces his retirement from KALB

Latest News

FILE - The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year's Eve is displayed in...
Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by Colorado wildfires
The Alexandria Police Department is asking residents to celebrate New Year’s safely.
‘What goes up, must come down’ APD gives New Year’s celebration safety tips
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations...
New Year’s Eve muted by omicron; many hoping for better 2022