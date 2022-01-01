Advertisement

Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram, rescue underway

Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck overnight.(Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least one tram car got stuck Friday night at Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico because of icy conditions, trapping at least 20 people for hours.

A helicopter rescue is underway, with at least eight people safely back at the base of the mountain, A reporter for KOAT at the scene tweeted.

Media reports say those aboard the tram are in good condition with food, water and blanket.

Those at the scene northeast of Albuquerque include the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 from Pollock killed in crash on HWY 165
Walmart on Coliseum Blvd set to temporarily close Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
Man found shot dead in his bed in Natchitoches
Jason Lance Perkins
RPSO makes arrest involving rape of juvenile
Augustine Apartments on East Church Street in Bunkie, La.
APSO investigating Bunkie homicide at Augustine Apartments

Latest News

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty officer shot and killed in Cleveland carjacking
In Pasadena, California, a big comeback for the Rose Parade is on tap. The 133-year-old...
New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge
Eric Adams holds up a framed image at his swearing-in as New York mayor at the Times Square New...
New NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for resiliency against virus