‘What goes up, must come down’ APD gives New Year’s celebration safety tips

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking residents to celebrate New Year’s safely.

Many New Year’s celebrations include lighting fireworks. APD reiterated that there is an ordinance against lighting fireworks in the city of Alexandria, and anyone caught lighting fireworks could receive a hefty fine.

“We have that ordinance for the safety of the public,” said Lt Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department. “Fireworks have gone up and come down somewhere it was dry and caused a fire.”

Injuries and property damage can also be caused by the improper use of fireworks, pets, and residents can be disturbed as well.

Residents who wish to report firework use are asked to contact the APD directly by calling 318-499-5099, instead of tying up 911 lines.

“911 is strictly for emergency use only,” said Lt Windham. “If you dial 911 for fireworks, you’ll have hundreds of calls coming into the 911 center and it will overflow their phone banks. So, in other words, if I have a true emergency, or if I’m in dire need of a police officer or deputy at my house I won’t be able to get through to someone because of everyone calling in for fireworks.”

APD is also reminding the public that shooting guns into the air in celebration is illegal, and anyone caught doing it is subject to arrest.

”We’re asking everyone not to shoot your gun up in the air, it’s been a tradition for years but it’s a tradition that you really shouldn’t do,” said Lt Windham. “So far we have been lucky that no one has been seriously by falling bullets, we’ve had some people get hit but so far no one has been killed, and we’re hoping that it never happens.”

APD will be patrolling New Year’s Eve and warns that driving under the influence is extremely dangerous and puts the lives of everyone on the road in danger. Anyone stopped while driving under the influence will be arrested.

