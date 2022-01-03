Alexandria’s first 2022 baby has an eventful birth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The first baby born in Alexandria this year had quite an eventful birth.

Amy Bordelon was in labor and being driven by her husband, Josh, to Cabrini Hospital. The couple lives about an hour away from the hospital, and to make matters worse, they hit a deer on the way. Even though they did not stop driving, they didn’t quite make it to Cabrini in time.

On the Pineville Expressway at 12:15 a.m., Amy gave birth to Isabella Grace Bordelon in the front seat of their vehicle. The couple did arrive safely at Cabrini and both Isabella and her mother were healthy.

“Thank God she didn’t get stuck,” said Amy. “We just kinda got here and took a sigh of relief in the parking lot. She is seven pounds and 11 ounces and is 19.75 inches long.”

“It will be one we never forget that’s for sure,” said Josh.

A few hours later at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Cecilia Castaneda gave birth to Eliette Alexandra Castaneda at 3:51 a.m. She weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 18 inches in length.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.