APD reports a majority of Alexandria homicides in 2021 involved people ages 15-25

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 2021 was a record-breaking year for homicides, not only Alexandria, but in other major cities across Louisiana.

According to the LSU Manship School, the Baton Rouge area, Shreveport, Lafayette and Alexandria all set a new record for the most homicides in the city in one year. In 2021, Alexandria recorded 34 murders which are 10 more than the previous year.

Lt. Lane Windam with the Alexandria Police Department said most of the homicides that the department works involve young people.

“It’s very disheartening to see the younger people being the primary suspects when you’re talking people between 15 years of age and 25 years of age,” said Lt. Windham. “That’s an entire age group that we lost. Hopefully, we can get them back to being productive citizens, but there is an entire age group there that has become increasingly violent.”

The City of Alexandria did see improvements in the “clearance rate” for homicides last year which is the number of cases that resulted in arrests.

In 2020, both Alexandria and New Orleans solved fewer than one-third of its homicide cases in 2020 while Lafayette’s department solved about 35 percent. Out of the 34 homicides last year, Alexandria solved 29 of them. Lafayette solved 24 of its 25 homicides.

Lt. Windham attributed the 85 percent “clearance rate” in Alexandria to the community giving the police department tips that lead to closing cases.

“A lot of the outreach that we have given to the community has been rewarding, because they now know they can trust APD,” said Lt. Windham. “They are calling us and giving us a lot of information that has led to the arrests of a lot of these homicides.”

APD currently has over 40 vacancies at the department with eight officers in training. Lt. Windham said patrol units are the backbone of any police department and are hoping more officers on the street will result in less crime.

