APD seeks assistance in locating man last seen Father’s Day 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to a release from the Alexandria Police Department today, police are asking for public assistance to locate Nickolas Merritt Jones, 26, who was last seen on Father’s Day of 2021 when he was dropped off at the Greyhound bus station in Alexandria headed to New Orleans.

Jones is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

If you have any information or know the location of Jones, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.