Advertisement

Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. is raising the price of one of its most popular deals.

Little Caesars says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza will now cost $5.55, an increase of 11%.

But the restaurant chain said the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever.

The new version will be topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella Grace Bordelon, born in Alexandria, La. at 12:15 a.m. 1/1/2022.
Alexandria’s first 2022 baby has an eventful birth
2 from Pollock killed in crash on HWY 165
What remains from a house fire that occurred on East Texas Avenue in Alexandria, La. on January...
Suspicious house fires being investigated in Alexandria
Walmart on Coliseum Blvd set to temporarily close Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
Jason Lance Perkins
RPSO makes arrest involving rape of juvenile

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
School districts across the country are preparing for more disruptions due to the spread of the...
Schools grapple with COVID disruptions
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire