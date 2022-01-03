Manna House gets adopted for New Year’s Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House is open every day of the year from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. to provide meals to members of the community.

Residents can adopt the Manna House for a day by contacting the executive director Jessica Viator or make donations to the Manna House by visiting its website.

H. Wendell Isadore owns ExacTax Tax and Business Services in Alexandria and has adopted the Manna House before and did so again on New Year’s Day.

”I just like to give back. I always tell my kids there’s always someone less fortunate than you are,” said Isadore. “So, I like to give back. It warms my heart, seeing people come to get a nutritious meal on holiday, a lot of people don’t have a family. They don’t have meals and on the holidays that’s even worse.”

The Manna House distributed over 6,000 meals in December 2021.

