Advertisement

Saints’ path to a playoff berth comes into focus

The Falcons beat the Saints in their first matchup of the 2021 regular season. (AP Photo/Butch...
The Falcons beat the Saints in their first matchup of the 2021 regular season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - To clinch their fifth straight playoff berth, the New Orleans Saints must beat the Atlanta Falcons on the road next Sunday, Jan. 9 and will need to get a little help from the Los Angeles Rams.

New Orleans (8-8) will make the postseason with a win in their finale, coupled with a Rams home victory over the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

The other six playoff berths in the NFC have been clinched. San Francisco and New Orleans are fighting for the last spot.

The Saints’ game in Atlanta has been moved from a noon start to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. The Saints-Falcons contest will take place simultaneously with the Niners-Rams matchup.

If the Saints do make the playoffs, they’ll enter the postseason tournament as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They would take on the No. 2 seed, the Rams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella Grace Bordelon, born in Alexandria, La. at 12:15 a.m. 1/1/2022.
Alexandria’s first 2022 baby has an eventful birth
2 from Pollock killed in crash on HWY 165
What remains from a house fire that occurred on East Texas Avenue in Alexandria, La. on January...
Suspicious house fires being investigated in Alexandria
Walmart on Coliseum Blvd set to temporarily close Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
Jason Lance Perkins
RPSO makes arrest involving rape of juvenile

Latest News

The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff...
Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome
Linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) will miss Monday's game with COVID-19.
Saints’ COVID-19 list extends to 21 players
Green Bay Packers quarterback Blake Bortles (9) works out before an NFL football game against...
Saints expected to sign new QB as COVID keeps players from playing
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) looks up at the video board near the end of an NFL...
Ian Book to make first NFL start after Hill, Siemian, more Saints land on COVID-19 list
Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael...
Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games