Suspicious house fires being investigated in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, the Alexandria Fire Department responded to a report of an abandoned house on fire on East Texas Avenue.

AFD arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

Hours later at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, another fire was reported at the same address on East Texas Street. This time, when AFD arrived on the scene, the same house was on fire again, and so was another abandoned house adjacent to the first one.

“These buildings are in close proximity to each other,” said Thomas Force, Chief of fire prevention with the Alexandria Fire Department. “These are buildings that don’t have utilities. They are suspicious in nature and are still under investigation.”

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Alexandria Fire Department at (318) 441-6600.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.