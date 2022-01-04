Advertisement

Baker’s milestone performance helps earn RRAC Player of the Week

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s Kae’ron Baker landed the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week scoring his 1,500th career point over the weekend.

In LCU’s game versus Tougaloo, Baker needed just 14 points to hit the 1,500 point milestone and did so on a layup with just more than 16 minutes to go in the game.

Baker finished the game as the Wildcats leading scoring with 28 points on 11-19 shooting. For the season, the grad senior is leading the team in scoring, three-pointers and assists. Head Coach Reni Mason called Baker the best player he has ever coached in 26 years.

Baker and the Wildcats (5-6) will start conference play on January 6 at home against Our Lady of the Lake.

