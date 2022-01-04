How to manage stress levels in the new year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From political unrest, to severe weather, to an ongoing pandemic and everything in between, 2021 was quite the year. Now as we make the transition into 2022, there can be some uncertainty and stress about what’s to come.

As we head into the new year, it’s vital to make your health a priority, and that includes managing your stress levels.

The National Organization of Rheumatology Management has some tips on ways to do this:

Pay attention to your diet : Do your best to plan nutritious meals as much as you can and avoid fast food.

Talk to people : Health leaders say if you feel anxiety and depression are getting the better of you, find someone you can trust to confide in.

Get moving: Exercise and stress relief go hand-in-hand.

Dr. E.J. Mayeau with LSU Health Shreveport says making these simple changes and staying grounded in the present can make all the difference.

“People need to get into the moment, get into where they are. Whether something happened in New Jersey today or New York, that’s not in your home town and we get shown everything that goes wrong. Unplug from that a little bit, get into your local surroundings, your own house, your own people, your own neighborhood. Connect there and that will tend to lower your stress levels as well,” he said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for a look at more health tips to cope with stress in the new year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.