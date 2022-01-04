Advertisement

Jonesboro Fire Chief and a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for insurance fraud

This investigation remains active and ongoing.
By LSP
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, La. (LSP) - A Jonesboro Fire Chief and a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy were arrested for insurance fraud.

In August 2021, Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit-Monroe Field Office received a complaint of a suspected fraudulent insurance claim from the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.  This suspected fraudulent insurance claim was a result of a two-vehicle crash that involved two Jonesboro Fire Department vehicles. 

Brandon Brown, 37, of Jonesboro and George Wyatt, 58, of Jonesboro were arrested.  At the time of this investigation, Brown was the Fire Chief for the city of Jonesboro and Wyatt was a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.

It was also determined that Brown and Wyatt falsified a crash report.  The information contained in the crash report indicated Brown and Wyatt were the drivers of the vehicles involved.  After interviewing several people, including Brown and Wyatt, it was determined that Brown’s juvenile son was actually driving one of the vehicles at the time of the crash.  The fraudulent claim in question was for over $26,000.00.

Brown and Wyatt have been charged with insurance fraud, filing or maintaining false public records, and malfeasance in office.  They were both booked into the Jackson Parish Jail.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.  For more information and/or to contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit visit www.lsp.org/ifu.html.

