Advertisement

Many Americans leave jobs as companies struggle to hire

By Michael George
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS News) - The Great Resignation continues. The Labor Department said 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, a new record. Many of those resignations are coming in the restaurant industry, trucking, and healthcare.

“People don’t want to always settle for the same thing that they might have settled for in employment in the past. Now we know that many jobs can be done remotely. Now we know that there can be a higher degree of flexibility,” said Bankrate Economist Mark Hamrick.

He said people are quitting in the middle of a worker shortage. There are 10.6 million job openings in the U.S., according to the Labor Department.

“The challenge for 2022 is going to be matching the supply and demand for workers,” Hamrick said.

Last year, Gabby Ianniello decided a corporate job in real estate wasn’t for her, and she wanted to try something new.

“You know, with the world changing, it put a lot of perspective of like, life is short, so I might as well try now while I don’t have kids, I don’t have a mortgage,” she said.

The experience of resigning led to her own company called Corporate Quitter, where she offers podcasts and consulting.

Ianniello said before making the decision to resign, “Experiment before you actually take the leap. You’re never gonna know what you like, or if you’re even cut out for it until you actually try.” She said her leap is leading to success in business and in life.

Copyright 2022 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella Grace Bordelon, born in Alexandria, La. at 12:15 a.m. 1/1/2022.
Alexandria’s first 2022 baby has an eventful birth
What remains from a house fire that occurred on East Texas Avenue in Alexandria, La. on January...
Suspicious house fires being investigated in Alexandria
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Alexandria Police Department
APD reports a majority of Alexandria homicides in 2021 involved people ages 15-25
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Prince Andrew’s effort to toss sexual assault suit hits roadblock
President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden urges concern, not alarm as omicron surges
A line of cars are seen at LSU Health Shreveport. As the super-contagious omicron variant rages...
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity
Rapides Parish School Board releases back to school plan