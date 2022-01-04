Many Americans leave jobs as companies struggle to hire

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS News) - The Great Resignation continues. The Labor Department said 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, a new record. Many of those resignations are coming in the restaurant industry, trucking, and healthcare.

“People don’t want to always settle for the same thing that they might have settled for in employment in the past. Now we know that many jobs can be done remotely. Now we know that there can be a higher degree of flexibility,” said Bankrate Economist Mark Hamrick.

He said people are quitting in the middle of a worker shortage. There are 10.6 million job openings in the U.S., according to the Labor Department.

“The challenge for 2022 is going to be matching the supply and demand for workers,” Hamrick said.

Last year, Gabby Ianniello decided a corporate job in real estate wasn’t for her, and she wanted to try something new.

“You know, with the world changing, it put a lot of perspective of like, life is short, so I might as well try now while I don’t have kids, I don’t have a mortgage,” she said.

The experience of resigning led to her own company called Corporate Quitter, where she offers podcasts and consulting.

Ianniello said before making the decision to resign, “Experiment before you actually take the leap. You’re never gonna know what you like, or if you’re even cut out for it until you actually try.” She said her leap is leading to success in business and in life.

